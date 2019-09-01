|
William C. Woodside William Clayton Woodside, age 95 of Akron, Ohio, died Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Stark County at the home of his son. He was born March 4, 1924 in Canton, Ohio, to Blair C. and Hattie Belle (Nordick) Woodside. He graduated Canton Township High School in 1942. William was a veteran of World War II and deployed to the Italian front with the 351, 1st Infantry Regiment, "Blue Devils" 88th Infantry Division. Mr. Woodside served with honor, rising to the rank of Sargent Squad leader of a rifle squad and was awarded the Silver Star and Bronze Stars. He was wounded twice in combat receiving the Purple Heart. Upon discharge, he attended and graduated from Ohio State University and married his wife, Jean, while attaining his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. Mr. Woodside retired from the Finance Department of the City of Akron where he served as an Auditor. He was an avid DIYer and his interests were wide and varied which included History, printing and woodworking. He was preceded in death by his wife Jean Isabelle (Moffat) Woodside in 2017. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother Blair C. Woodside, Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Sue Woodside; Son, William, and his wife Cynthia; grandson William, and his wife Erin; granddaughter, Lisa Eckenrode; great grandchildren, Stephanie, Michael, Emma, Sara, Julia; great-great granddaughter, Adylyn; and nephews Blair Woodside, III, Bruce Woodside, Brian Woodside and Brent Woodside. William's ashes will be laid to rest with Jean's in the North Canton Cemetery during a private ceremony. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 1, 2019