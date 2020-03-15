|
|
William Carrigan, originally of Cuyahoga Falls, died peacefully at David Simpson Hospice House on March 10, 2020. He was 79. He leaves behind the love of his life, wife of 53 years, Judith; his children, Lisa C. Tomm (Manfred) and John A. Carrigan; daughter-in-law, Tracy Carrigan; his grandchildren, Nikki Tomm, Kayla Tomm, Zachary Williams, Jaccobb Biller and Aerowyn Biller; sisters, Eleanor Campbell of Elberta, AL and Patricia Detwiler of Cuyahoga Falls; sister-in-law, Dorothy Carrigan of Sebastopol, CA; and the honorary Carrigan, Brian McGuire; plus a host of nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, W. Patrick Carrigan and brother, James Carrigan. He was born on April 30, 1940 to Anthony and Helen Kilcoyne Carrigan. He attended St. Joseph Elementary School and was a 1959 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School. Bill enlisted in the United States Marine Corps immediately following graduation and proudly served until 1963. He was honorably discharged. He joined the United States Postal Service where he worked until he followed his step-father, John Rockwood, to the Ironworkers Local #17 in Cleveland. He retired as a journeyman structural and reinforcing ironworker. He returned to the United States Postal Service where he also retired. He proudly served as the union steward for the Ironworkers, as well as the union rep for the letter carriers. Bill was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He served as Commander of the Ralph Huff VFW Post 1062 in Cuyahoga Falls. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. MONDAY, March 16th at the Billow Falls Chapel, 1907 23rd Street, Cuyahoga Falls, with Rev. Chuck Behrens officiating. Inurnment with military honors at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home from Noon until the service begins. Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FALLS Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020