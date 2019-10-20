|
William Charles Helmling, Sr., 81, died Oct. 16, 2019. Born June 28, 1938 in Ravenna, OH, Bill was raised in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1957. After high school, Bill served in the Navy as a medical corpsman. Post service, Bill attended the College of Wooster, Kent State University (B.S.) and the University of Pittsburgh (M.S. in Physical Therapy). In his youth Bill was a marble champion locally and at the state level. He was an avid sportsman and played football in high school and at Wooster. He also played in many baseball and racquetball leagues. Bill loved his profession as a physical therapist and was head of the Dept. of Physical Therapy at Bridgepark in Akron. He was also a member of APTA and an active member of his class reunion committee. Bill enjoyed travel, especially to Las Vegas. He especially enjoyed spending time with his loving family. Preceded in death by his parents, Milton R. and Emma Gearhart Helmling; and his sister, Marjorie Mooney; he is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; son, William (Talitha) Helmling Jr. of Powell, Ohio; daughters, Elizabeth Hecht of Akron, Kristin Ziegler of Massillon, Tammy Culberson of Tracy, CA; grandchildren, Charlie, Anna and Heath Helmling, Zoey and Grace Ziegler, Rachel, Catherine, David and Allan Hunter; and nephews, Milton (Suzi) Mooney and Mike (LeeAnn) Mooney. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., with Rev. Jonathan Hauerwas officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home 6-8 p.m. Friday and 1 hour before services. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the . The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of the Western Reserve Hospital ICU for the wonderful care that he received. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 20, 2019