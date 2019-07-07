William Charles Willoughby, Jr.



AprilL 30, 1950



June 22, 2019



William "Bill" Charles Willoughby, Jr., born April 30, 1950 to William Charles and Elizabeth Marie [Keefer] Willoughby in Butte, Mont., passed away June 22, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona at the age of 69. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, being honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant after four years.



Following his time in the Air Force, Bill spent his career in Aviation, working for companies such as McDonald Douglas and Boeing; he retired in 2016 from Boeing. He was an avid NASCAR fan, and also enjoyed camping and fishing.



Bill is survived by his mother, Elizabeth "Betty" Willoughby, of wadsworth, Ohio; his four children, Trisha (Ken) Price of Canal Fulton, Ohio, Brenda (Damon) Greer, of Minerva, Ohio, Letty Soto, of Tucson, Ariz. and Nathan (Beth) Willoughby,, of Mesa, Ariz.; grandchildren, Lyndsay (Tyler) Webb, Kelsay Price, Landry Price, Abbie Greer, Mitchell Greer, Anthony Boughton, Rylee Willoughby, Colton Willoughby, Parker Willoughby and Alexa Willoughby; his sister, Janice (Jim) McCrady, of Vale, Ariz. and Joseph (Joni) Willoughby, of Florida as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunt, uncles, other extended family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his father, William Sr.; his sister, Sharon Smith and his brother, Robert Willoughby. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019