William "Bill" Cole, 71, died January 11, 2020. Born September 27, 1948 in Zanesville, OH, he resided most of his life in Akron, OH. Bill was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War as an aviation radio/communication repairman. He brought that knowledge and love of taking things apart and putting them back together to Goodyear Aerospace - Loral Defense Systems for many years. Bill also enjoyed his employment at Summa Akron City Hospital in the maintenance department. In his younger years, Bill enjoyed drag racing and was an avid model car builder. Preceded in death by wife, Karyn Cole. Bill is survived by his daughter, Melissa (Michael) Helton-DiMarzo; granddaughter, Brenna Helton; grandson, Jace DiMarzo; and sister, Denise (Bill) Collier. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 2, 2020