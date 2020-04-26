|
CUYAHOGA FALLS - After seven innings well played in the ballgame known as life, Bill Burkins passed away peacefully on April 19th, 2020. William Cole Burkins was born April 14, 1929 in Port Clinton, Ohio. After completing high school in Port Clinton, he finished his education at Bowling Green State University. He served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War, Semper Fi. Bill was employed with Marathon Oil in Findlay, Ohio and later Carpet Barn and Tile House in Akron, Ohio. He married Kate Lang in 1976. A life-long sports fan and supporter of the Cleveland Indians, Bill was a charter member of the 1987 Akron Silver League Softball organization and is in their Hall of Fame. In 2001, his team won a senior softball national championship for their age bracket. Bill was inducted into Summit County's Softball Hall of Fame in 2014. He had been a member of AA since 1975 with 45 years of sobriety. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William Burkins and Pauline Cole Burkins, his first wife, Bebe, and son, Scott. He is survived by his wife, Kate Burkins; his sister, Bonnie Segaard; his brother, Max Burkins; his daughters, Beth Marowski (Michael), Amy Burkins, Meg Hauger (Roger) and her children, Carly, Emily, and Jack. He is also survived by Kate's children, Gary Lang, Amy Norris and her daughter, Melinda, Lisa Forshey (Jay) and their sons, Casey and Spencer. He had three great grandchildren. Bill's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Summa Health Hospice for their unwavering support throughout their service to him. As time dictates, interment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020