William "Bill" D. Nelsch



William D Nelsch Esq. (Bill) died just after midnight on May 4th 2019 after a long battle with colon cancer and lung disease. His daughter, Laura and son, Ryan were by his side and comforted him until he took his last breath. Bill was born on August 30th 1949 in Elyria, Ohio to W. Russell and Harriet Nelsch who preceded him in death.



Bill graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1967 and received his law degree from Cleveland Marshall Law School. He moved to Denver shortly after graduation.



Bill will forever be remembered as an avid photographer who was always behind the camera to capture moments with friends and family alike. He was also an attorney and influential member of the bankruptcy community in Colorado. When he wasn't shooting or practicing law, Bill could be found in the Ballroom dancing like no one was watching.



Bill is survived by his older brother, Don Nelsch; sister-in-law, Karen Nelsch; nieces, Cindy Oesterling and Kathleen Nelsch; daughter, Laura Kissinger; son, Ryan Nelsch and grandchildren, Jordan Nelsch, Carmen Nelsch, Mariah Nelsch, Kelli Nelsch, Sydney Kissinger, Kerri Nelsch, Ryland Nelsch, and Dalton Nelsch.



Services and a celebration of life will be held at the Botanic Gardens per his last wishes on May 17th at 4 p.m.