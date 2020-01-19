|
Bill Tallman, 85, passed away peacefully January 15, 2020 following a courageous battle. He was born October 20, 1934 in Barberton to the late William H. and Geneva Tallman. A 1953 graduate of Manchester High School his legacy will forever shine in those halls as a charter member of the James R. France/Swede Olson Hall of Fame. As quoted by one of his nephews who passed the picture of Bill hanging on the front wall above a trophy case, "Uncle Bill is and always will be a Panther Bad Ass." Bill loved spending time with his family especially with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bill also enjoyed retirement as much as he did a large box of bandages, which were always needed when he was either woodworking, crafting, mowing his yard or just being "MacGyver." Besides his parents; Bill was preceded in death by sisters, Nancy Mason and Connie Locke. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty; son, Mark; daughters, Jody Spardy, Melanie Polize, Cindy Carnahan; step-daughter, Cindee (Jay) Cobb; 6 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; brothers, Kenny (Ginny) and Jim (Kelly) Tallman; sisters, Donna Longworth, Carol Williams and Janie Jessop; as well as many wonderful friends. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to everyone. family, friends and Summa Hospice for all the love and care given to Bill during his illness. A very special "THANK YOU" must also be given to Mandy, Bill's Hospice nurse for the exceptional love and care she gave to him during this difficult time. "The light of such a beautiful soul can never extinguished" Per Bill's wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life well lived will take place February 9, 2020 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Turkeyfoot Sportsman Club, 4551 Dustys Road, Akron, Ohio 44319. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Bill's name to the Turkeyfoot Sportsman Club for the Building or Scholarship funds. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 19, 2020