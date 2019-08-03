|
William Dale McKee
Together Again
William Dale McKee, age 84, of Canton, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. He was born Nov. 18, 1934 in Belleville, WV, a son of the late Herschel and Opal (Alexander) McKee, had resided in Canton since 1969, previously in Magnolia and East Sparta. Dale was a 1954 graduate of Magnolia High School. He retired in 1996 from Nickles Bakery after 23 years service, where he drove a tractor-trailer. Previously he worked for Bond Bread. Since his retirement he had enjoyed doing car repairs. He and his wife had also worked at Aultman North for several years. He was a member of Beth Tikkun Fellowship in Akron. Dale was a long-time member of The Veteran Motor Car Club of America, and volunteered for The American Red Cross, and served on the East Sparta and North Industry Volunteer Fire Departments. He served in the U.S. Navy. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Joan (Shenkle) McKee on June 3, 2013, and daughter, Suzanne Semonovich on May 29, 2018. Dale is survived by his son, Joel McKee and fiancee Lisa Isaacs, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren, Devan, Braden and Jordan Semonovich, Aaron McKee, Amanda (Israel) Norcom, and their children, Gavin, Bentley Marie, Peyton, and Juda; four sisters, Connie McKee, Ruth Widder, Gaynel (Gary) Stark, and Karen (John) Grimsley; and one brother, Leo (Susan) McKee. Services will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Congregational Leader Frank Luton officiating. Interment will be at Ohio Western National Cemetery in Rittman, OH at 1 p.m. Tuesday with Full Military Honors. Friends may call Monday, 6 to 8. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.
Gordon, (330)456-4766
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 3, 2019