William David Long
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William (Bill) David Long passed away Saturday, June 13th in Cambridge, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Cletis and Estella Margaret Long; sisters, Cleva Long, Margaret Jean Milligan, Donna Joan O'Neill, and brother Richard Dale Long, and also his partner, Kenneth Anthony. Bill graduated from Old Washington High School, served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He also graduated from Akron University, worked at Quaker Oats Co., and retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. where he worked in Registration. He leaves behind nieces and nephews, and several grand and great nieces and nephews. He was Methodist by faith. He lived in the Akron area for more than 60 years. He will be sadly missed by many friends. Visitation will be 3 until 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Interment will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Old Washington Cemetery in Old Washington, Ohio.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Interment
11:00 AM
Old Washington Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 17, 2020
We appreciate you trusting us with the care of your loved one at this difficult time.
The Staff of Donovan Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved