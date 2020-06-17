William (Bill) David Long passed away Saturday, June 13th in Cambridge, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Cletis and Estella Margaret Long; sisters, Cleva Long, Margaret Jean Milligan, Donna Joan O'Neill, and brother Richard Dale Long, and also his partner, Kenneth Anthony. Bill graduated from Old Washington High School, served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He also graduated from Akron University, worked at Quaker Oats Co., and retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. where he worked in Registration. He leaves behind nieces and nephews, and several grand and great nieces and nephews. He was Methodist by faith. He lived in the Akron area for more than 60 years. He will be sadly missed by many friends. Visitation will be 3 until 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Interment will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Old Washington Cemetery in Old Washington, Ohio.