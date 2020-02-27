Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
View Map
William David "Bill" Maxwell IV Obituary
William David Maxwell IV, age 60, went home to be with the Lord on February 21, 2020. Born in Barberton, he lived in the Akron area. Bill graduated from the University of Akron, and was employed for 19 years at Tempur-Sealy Medina. He was a member of the Teamsters Local #293. He enjoyed cruising on his Goldwing, and spending time at home with his wife and kitties. Above all else, Bill loved spending time with his family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, William and Doris Maxwell and sister-in-law, Emilia Maxwell, Bill is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kathy; brother, Daniel B. Maxwell of Mogadore; sister, Mary Ann Maxwell of Akron; nephews, Daniel B. Maxwell Jr. (Rebecca) of Mogadore, and SSgt. Eric B. Maxwell (Danielle) of Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.; great-nieces, Isabella, Rosalie, and Emilie. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 12 (noon) at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where Funeral services will be held Saturday at 12 (noon). Burial will take place at Sand Fork Cemetery in Sand Fork, W.Va. Bill's family would like to give a special thanks to the Springfield Fire Department for all of their help and support. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Springfield Firefighters IAFF 3020, 2459 Canfield Road, Akron, Ohio 44312. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 27, 2020
