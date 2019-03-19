William "Bill" DeWitt Davis



William DeWitt Davis, "Bill", age 91, of Akron, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on March 16, 2019.



Bill was born on December 5, 1927 in Livingston, Tennessee, the son of the late William and Zula (nee Nivens) Davis.



He retired from Goodyear with nearly 46 years of service. He has lived in Akron his entire adult life. Bill also served honorably in the U.S. Army at the end of World War II in Okinawa.



Other than his parents; Bill was preceded in death by his wife, the former Mary Lou Walters, on September 1, 2006, they were united in marriage on July 25, 1948; and by his siblings, Earl Davis, Velma Gibb, Lucille Moore, Ardith Phillips, Reba Phillips, and Gladys Vandall.



Bill is survived by his children, Denny (Sonia) Davis of Cuyahoga Falls and Kathy (Tim) Godard of Akron; his grandchildren, Stephanie (Tom) Skernivitz, Bethany (Ross) Chassy, Kristi Godard, and Michael Godard; his great-grandchildren, Solomon, Lionel, and Max; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the OWLS of Richfield and Hospice of the Western Reserve for their loving home care to Bill in the final part of his life's journey.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Pastor Steve Bucy will celebrate Bill's life.



Family and friends may visit from 10 to 11 a.m., one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Wednesday.



Bill will be laid to rest beside his wife, in Hillside Memorial Park, Akron.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Shelter Care in Tallmadge or Hospice of the Western Reserve.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 19, 2019