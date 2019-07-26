|
William "Bill" Dolan Jr.
William "Bill" Dolan Jr. passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Akron. Full obituary in tomorrow's edition. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 28 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Homes, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron, where a Parastas will be celebrated at 5:30 p.m. Funeral service will be held Monday, 11 a.m., at the St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 755 S. Cleveland Ave., Mogadore, OH 44260, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Interment at St. Nicholas Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 26, 2019