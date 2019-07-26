Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
5:30 PM
Parastas
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel 1990 S Main St
Akron, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Orthodox Church
755 S. Cleveland Ave
Mogadore, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Dolan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Dolan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Dolan Obituary
William "Bill" Dolan Jr.

William "Bill" Dolan Jr. passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Akron. Full obituary in tomorrow's edition. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 28 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Homes, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron, where a Parastas will be celebrated at 5:30 p.m. Funeral service will be held Monday, 11 a.m., at the St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 755 S. Cleveland Ave., Mogadore, OH 44260, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Interment at St. Nicholas Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now