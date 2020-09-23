1/1
William Duane Huff Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BLUFFTON -- William "Bill" Duane Huff Jr., 81, of Bluffton, passed away Saturday morning in his home surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born April 9, 1939 in Akron, Ohio to the late William Duane and Violet (Campbell) Huff Sr. In 1972, he married his beloved wife, Carol Swift. Bill enjoyed operating many businesses throughout his life, eventually finding his passion in the fireworks business. In the 1980s, they moved to Bluffton, Ohio to build his store, Springfield Fireworks. He spent many summers in his store with his beloved dog Lady making an abundance of friendships that would last a lifetime. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Carol Huff of Bluffton; a son, Adam Huff of Medina; two daughters, Kristen Campbell of Findlay, Kelly Foust of Bluffton; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Ron Huff of Akron and dear friends who were like children to him, including Maryann Saum, Grace Tong, Greg (Vanessa) Greer, and John Beagle. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, William Duane Huff III and David Huff; a daughter, Kimberly Vaughn and a sister, Gloria Jean Paulus. Services will be at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. Pastor Jeremy Mann officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday in Woods Cemetery, Uniontown, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Carol wishes to extend her gratitude to their many dear friends, including their fireworks family and Ripplefest family for their continued support and kind words. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Service
07:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
239 S Main St
Bluffton, OH 45817
(419) 358-2051
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 22, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
John Horvath
September 22, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved