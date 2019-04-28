William E. Albanese



William E. Albanese (Bill) passed away unexpectedly from heart-related issues on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic surrounded by his family and many friends. Bill was born on January 11, 1964, to Patricia and Charles Albanese in Akron, Ohio. He grew up in Brimfield, Ohio with his mother, father and three brothers, Timothy, Daniel, and Andrew. As a young boy, Bill grew up playing many sports, but his love was definitely baseball.



Bill adored his two beautiful children, Alexandra and Peter, who he raised with their mother, Virginia Addicott. Bill enjoyed being an uncle to his nieces and nephews, Deanna, Kyle, Carly and Danielle Albanese, Sarah and Haydon Moffat, Georgina, Tenzing and Avatar Joshi. Bill loved the company of his family and friends, especially that of his significant other, Lisa Hilling (Varrato) and her children, Cameron, Katrina, and Mason.



Bill was a man with great love in his heart that he shared with everyone around him, especially his children. He enjoyed his life, no matter the situation and made the people around him feel welcomed and cherished. Bill always made his children and their friends laugh, he was always the life of the party. Bill was a caring, dependable man, and would be there for anyone in need of help. At the end of his life, he was able to spend time with his friends and family who he loved dearly. He enjoyed every moment up until the end. William E. Albanese was an astounding father, husband, uncle, brother, and boyfriend, and will be remembered and cherished in the hearts and minds of many.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 4th, 2019, at Saint Vincent de Paul Parish at 10 a.m. Following the service there will be a celebration of life held at the Hilton Fairlawn/Akron Hotel from 12 to 3 p.m. All of Bill's friends and family are welcome to join. Memorials donations may be made to the or Access Women's Shelter in Akron.