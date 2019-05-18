William E.



Barton III



William E. Barton III, 92, of Chippewa Lake, died peacefully May 9, 2019. He was born in Akron, Ohio January 31, 1927, where he lived until serving in the Army and being stationed in Germany at the end of World War II. Following his military service, he settled in Akron with his wife, Betty (Heminger) Barton. They started a family and moved to Medina County in the early 1950's, living the remainder of their lives in the Seville-Chippewa Lake area. Over the years, he worked numerous jobs, including delivering milk from area dairy farmers to dairy plant to be processed and bottled.



This was during a time when milk was transported in milk cans, we use for decoration today. He retired from DeLuca Distributing Company in the late 1980's and enjoyed retirement for the remainder of his life. He enjoyed sports of all kinds, both as a participant and as a spectator. His deepest love was for horse-racing and fishing. He personally attended the Kentucky Derby every year from 1952 until recent years. He and his family vacationed at Camp Fisherman, near Peterborough, Ontario for nearly 60 consecutive years. He played basketball and softball as a young adult, and was an avid bowler for most of his life. He was a member of the VFW, serving as the Commander of the local Seville Post #8753 for several years.



Family and friends will miss him dearly and forever remember his quick wit, ever-ready sense of humor and eternal optimism. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ross C. and Berneice (Elrod) Barton; two sisters, Marjorie Skinner, Georgene Sloat and his wife of 61 years, Betty (Heminger) Barton. He is survived by his brother, Ross C. (Janet) Barton Jr.; children, Ingrid (Tom) Kissinger, William E. (Shirley) Barton IV, Stephen (Janice) Barton, Claudia (Garth) Lynn; ten grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.



Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, May 23rd at the Armstrong Funeral Home, 25 Pleasant St., Seville, Ohio. Interment at 1:30 p.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rawiga Road. In lieu of flowers, donations will be appreciated at Great Lakes Caring Hospice or Medina County Park District. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary