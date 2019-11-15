Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
William E. Corrigan Sr.

William E. Corrigan Sr. Obituary
William E. "Bill" Corrigan, Sr., 84, of Akron, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He was born to parents, Royle and Florence Corrigan on July 26, 1935. Preceding him in death were his wife, Pauline T. Corrigan (nee Bohoff) of 53 years; children, Robert R. Corrigan and William E. Corrigan, Jr. Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Debi (Bill) Oles; grandchildren, Brandon (Rachael) Oles, Doti (Nate) Baker, Ben Oles, Allison (Scott) Arnett, Tiffany (Shane) Roberson, and Caitlin Corrigan (Jack); 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Royle (Geneva) Corrigan. Bill was a lifelong resident of Akron and was a proud veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. He earned a college degree from Akron University, and he retired from Akron General Hospital in 1997. He loved to travel, and he and his family would go to Canada often on family trips. He and his wife had many cherished memories in Florida where they would spend the winter months. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A special thanks to Ronda Schromm for all the many years of good care. The family will be forever grateful. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 16 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a service at 4 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH. www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 15, 2019
