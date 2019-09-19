|
William E. Dixon William E. Dixon, 82, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Akron City Hospital with his family by his side. He was born on June 9, 1937, the son of Robert and Helen Dixon. William was part of the class of 1956 at North High School, where he played basketball and football. He retired from RCA Rubber after 34 years of service. At a young age he found a passion for trapshooting, which he excelled at throughout his life. He was a nationally ranked champion, even into his senior years. William had a great love for his family, and was a wonderful husband and father. He was preceded in death by his parents. William is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 61 years, Agnes Ciarrochi Dixon; son Bob (Jenny) Dixon; daughter Pam (Scott) Yahner; grandchildren Elise and Alex Yahner. He will be dearly missed by his family and many special friends. The family wishes to thank the staff of Summa ICU, Central 1, and most especially the staff of Summa Palliative/Hospice Care for their guidance and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill's name to Summa Health Palliative Care-3E, or a . Visitation will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 at NEWCOMER, AKRON CHAPEL 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. A funeraWl service will be held on Friday at 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
