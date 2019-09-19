Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Dixon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. Dixon Obituary
William E. Dixon William E. Dixon, 82, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Akron City Hospital with his family by his side. He was born on June 9, 1937, the son of Robert and Helen Dixon. William was part of the class of 1956 at North High School, where he played basketball and football. He retired from RCA Rubber after 34 years of service. At a young age he found a passion for trapshooting, which he excelled at throughout his life. He was a nationally ranked champion, even into his senior years. William had a great love for his family, and was a wonderful husband and father. He was preceded in death by his parents. William is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 61 years, Agnes Ciarrochi Dixon; son Bob (Jenny) Dixon; daughter Pam (Scott) Yahner; grandchildren Elise and Alex Yahner. He will be dearly missed by his family and many special friends. The family wishes to thank the staff of Summa ICU, Central 1, and most especially the staff of Summa Palliative/Hospice Care for their guidance and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill's name to Summa Health Palliative Care-3E, or a . Visitation will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 at NEWCOMER, AKRON CHAPEL 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. A funeraWl service will be held on Friday at 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now