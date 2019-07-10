|
William E. "Bill" "Doug" Douglas
William E. "Bill" "Doug" Douglas, 71, passed away July 6, 2019. He was born in Akron to the late Vernon and Marie (Foster) Douglas, was a 1965 graduate of Central High School and was the long-time owner/operator of Doug's Body and Fender.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, LaVerne and sister-in-law, Annie. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Alicia; daughter, Jacqueline (Gregg) Sadler; grandchildren, Sarah, Kaitlyn and Abigail; sisters, Pamela (Chet) Decker and Sher (Greg) Ripley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall above.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 10, 2019