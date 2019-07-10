Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Resources
More Obituaries for William Douglas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Douglas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. Douglas Obituary
William E. "Bill" "Doug" Douglas

William E. "Bill" "Doug" Douglas, 71, passed away July 6, 2019. He was born in Akron to the late Vernon and Marie (Foster) Douglas, was a 1965 graduate of Central High School and was the long-time owner/operator of Doug's Body and Fender.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, LaVerne and sister-in-law, Annie. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Alicia; daughter, Jacqueline (Gregg) Sadler; grandchildren, Sarah, Kaitlyn and Abigail; sisters, Pamela (Chet) Decker and Sher (Greg) Ripley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall above.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now