|
|
William E. Friedrichsen, age 66, of Akron, OH passed away April 17, 2020. He was the loving son of Glen (deceased) and Mary Lou (Hawk) Friedrichsen; father of Jerrad (Bethany) Friedrichsen; brother to 5 brothers and 4 sisters; uncle to 11 nieces and 11 nephews and their families; and friend to all. Private services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a date and time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that those who wish may make contributions in his name to Blessed Trinity Parish, 300 E Tallmadge Ave., Akron, OH 44310. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view William's view full obituary, tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2020