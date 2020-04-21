Home

William E. Friedrichsen Obituary
William E. Friedrichsen, age 66, of Akron, OH passed away April 17, 2020. He was the loving son of Glen (deceased) and Mary Lou (Hawk) Friedrichsen; father of Jerrad (Bethany) Friedrichsen; brother to 5 brothers and 4 sisters; uncle to 11 nieces and 11 nephews and their families; and friend to all. Private services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a date and time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that those who wish may make contributions in his name to Blessed Trinity Parish, 300 E Tallmadge Ave., Akron, OH 44310. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view William's view full obituary, tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2020
