|
|
|
William E. Moore, 70, of Akron Ohio passed away on Feb. 2nd surrounded by family and loved ones. William was preceded in death by his son, William Shane Moore. William served in Vietnam for a one year term and returned home with many honors. He retired as a baker and continued roofing for 17 years. He was also a cancer survivor. A loving father to Tonya M. Moore, and Herbert L. Ritter. A loving papa to Shawn Moore and Britney Moore. A loving great papa to Madison M. Moore, Mason D. Moore Michael B. Knox and Jazzmin M. Knox. William enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with loved ones. A celebration of life will be held at Ohio Veterans Memorial in Clinton, Ohio on Feb. 15 from 2 - 4. In lieu of flowers, donations will be greatly appreciated at time of service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 8, 2020