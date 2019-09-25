|
|
William "Bill" E. Ott William "Bill" Ott, age 57, of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. Bill was born on October 19, 1961 to parents Donley "Gene" and Jennice "Lorraine" Ott. Bill graduated from Marlington High School in 1980. He enjoyed working on automobiles. He was an electrician, but he was truly a jack of all trades. Bill spent time in Houston as a journeyman electrician. He was in the Houston area for five years, spent fifteen years with Ott Electrical Service, and four years with Malco in Alliance, Ohio. Preceding him in death was his beloved daughter, Macie Lynn. Left to cherish his memory are his parents; brothers, John (Peggy) Ott of Alliance, and Attorney Arthur Ott of Parma; companion, Kim Ott; nephews, Joe (Heidi), and Steven (Zia), Devan; two great-nephews, Wyatt and Brock; cousin, Jeannie Vargo of Kent; and many cousins in Torrington, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The ALS Association in honor of Devan Ott, 6155 Rockside Road - Suite 403 - Independence, OH 44131. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH from 1-2 p.m. with a service beginning at 2 p.m.. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 25, 2019