|
|
William "Bill" E. Raymond
STOW -- William "Bill" E. Raymond, 77, passed away June 18, 2019.
Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Rd., Stow, for visitation Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3179 Kent Rd., Stow, on Monday, June 24 at 11:30 a.m., with Father Kevin Klonowski officiating. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. FULL NOTICE WILL APPEAR IN SATURDAY'S EDITION. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 21, 2019