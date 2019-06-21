Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
3179 Kent Rd.
Stow, OH
William "Bill" E. Raymond

STOW -- William "Bill" E. Raymond, 77, passed away June 18, 2019.

Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Rd., Stow, for visitation Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3179 Kent Rd., Stow, on Monday, June 24 at 11:30 a.m., with Father Kevin Klonowski officiating. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. FULL NOTICE WILL APPEAR IN SATURDAY'S EDITION. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 21, 2019
