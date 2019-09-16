|
|
|
William "Bill" Edward Clark William "Bill" Edward Clark, 79, went home to be with the Lord on September 10, 2019 after a brief illness. Home going service will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 12:00 PM at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until time of service. Min. Mary Brown, Officiating and Pastor David Harris, Eulogizing. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 713 Rainbow Dr., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 16, 2019