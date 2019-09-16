Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Edward "Bill" Clark

Send Flowers
William Edward "Bill" Clark Obituary
William "Bill" Edward Clark William "Bill" Edward Clark, 79, went home to be with the Lord on September 10, 2019 after a brief illness. Home going service will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 12:00 PM at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until time of service. Min. Mary Brown, Officiating and Pastor David Harris, Eulogizing. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 713 Rainbow Dr., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.