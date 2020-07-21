William (Bill) Edward Madigan, 90, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020. Bill was born in Barberton, Ohio on March 1, 1930. Bill was a graduate of Barberton High School and continued his education at the University of Notre Dame for two years then transferred to St. Mary's Seminary in Cleveland for four years. Bill later joined the army and was stationed at Fort Jackson, SC. After being discharged from the army in 1956 he returned to Ohio to complete his education earning his Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree in Mathematics Education from Kent State University. Bill retired from the Akron Public Schools in 1987. He began his career with the APS in 1958 as a Mathematics teacher then was hired as a jr/sr high school counselor. He completed his career as an assistant principal at Ellet High School in 1987. He was also Principal of Akron Evening High School from 1965 to 1968. He served the Catholic Church as a member of The Serra Club for many years and taught RCIA classes. Bill worked for Kincaid Tax Service prior to starting Madigan Tax Service. He was preceded in death by parents, William A. and Marian L. (Ware) Madigan; brother, Paul Madigan; and grandson, Joseph Hager. Bill is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Faye Madigan (Hanahan); children, Mary Conti (Jim), Teresa Tompkins (Daniel), William C. Madigan, Kathleen Hager (Patrick), James Madigan, and Ellen Christman; grandchildren, Julie Peck (Raphael), Jimmy Conti, Jeffrey Conti, Kristen Blasiole (Matthew), Michael Tompkins, Elizabeth Tompkins, William Harkless, William Hager, Patrick Hager, Rachel Madigan, Matthew Christman, Melissa Christman, and Anne Christman; great-granddaughter, Emma Peck Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Sebastian Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 22, at 11 a.m. The family will receive family and friends prior to Mass beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations may be made to Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, 350 Opportunity Parkway, Akron, OH 44307-2234.