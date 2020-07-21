1/1
William Edward Madigan
1930 - 2020
William (Bill) Edward Madigan, 90, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020. Bill was born in Barberton, Ohio on March 1, 1930. Bill was a graduate of Barberton High School and continued his education at the University of Notre Dame for two years then transferred to St. Mary's Seminary in Cleveland for four years. Bill later joined the army and was stationed at Fort Jackson, SC. After being discharged from the army in 1956 he returned to Ohio to complete his education earning his Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree in Mathematics Education from Kent State University. Bill retired from the Akron Public Schools in 1987. He began his career with the APS in 1958 as a Mathematics teacher then was hired as a jr/sr high school counselor. He completed his career as an assistant principal at Ellet High School in 1987. He was also Principal of Akron Evening High School from 1965 to 1968. He served the Catholic Church as a member of The Serra Club for many years and taught RCIA classes. Bill worked for Kincaid Tax Service prior to starting Madigan Tax Service. He was preceded in death by parents, William A. and Marian L. (Ware) Madigan; brother, Paul Madigan; and grandson, Joseph Hager. Bill is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Faye Madigan (Hanahan); children, Mary Conti (Jim), Teresa Tompkins (Daniel), William C. Madigan, Kathleen Hager (Patrick), James Madigan, and Ellen Christman; grandchildren, Julie Peck (Raphael), Jimmy Conti, Jeffrey Conti, Kristen Blasiole (Matthew), Michael Tompkins, Elizabeth Tompkins, William Harkless, William Hager, Patrick Hager, Rachel Madigan, Matthew Christman, Melissa Christman, and Anne Christman; great-granddaughter, Emma Peck Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Sebastian Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 22, at 11 a.m. The family will receive family and friends prior to Mass beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations may be made to Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, 350 Opportunity Parkway, Akron, OH 44307-2234.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
09:30 AM
JUL
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
July 22, 2020
Condolences to the entire Madigan family. It was a pleasure growing up together in a great neighborhood, and Mr Madigan was always so kind and pleasant.
Robert Grebelsky
Friend
July 21, 2020
I will remember Bill as a man who always brought a smile and positivity to any conversation with true a enthusiasm that could never be faked. The world needs more Bill Madigans.
Clint
Family
July 21, 2020
The Akron Canton Regional Foodbank extends deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Bill Madigan. His obituary is beautiful, chronicling a well-lived life in service to his family, his church, and to those among us who are less fortunate. Thank you for suggesting donations to honor his memory in support of our hunger relief efforts, feeding people and fighting hunger. We are most grateful for this kind and thoughtful gesture during your time of grief.
Jo Dangel
Friend
July 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Clifford Curtis
Neighbor
July 21, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
BETTY Curtis
Neighbor
July 21, 2020
Dear Madigan Family,

My wife Diane and I would like to express our condolences to you at Bills passing. He was a very special guy with a wonderful family. I will never forget Bills sense of humor and lively personality!

Remembering all of you in prayer,
Bill Holko
Bill Holjo
Friend
July 21, 2020
My sympathy to the family and friends. Mr. Madigan was my counselor when I was a student at Kenmore High.
Valentina Ranaldi-Adams
July 21, 2020
Mr. Madigan ( Mad dog Madigan Innes Jr. High; we called him) was a very nice and funny man. He was my vice principal. Always greeted me. He told it like it was. I think he liked his nickname because he's the only staff that had one. I'll always remember him. I'm very sorry for loss.
Melody Rogers
Student
July 21, 2020
l was a student of Mr. Madigan at Innes Jr. High in the early 70s. I respected him very much. May our Lord and savior Jesus Christ comfort you always.
Mark McAvinew
Student
