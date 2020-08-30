William Eugene "Gene" Dickerson, Jr., 95, of Fairlawn, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Gene was born in Chicago, IL July 24, 1925 to parents, Dr. William Eugene Dickerson, Sr., and Lola Dickerson (nÃƒÂ©e Mayfield) before moving to Columbus, OH, where he grew up. Gene was an army veteran of World War II, serving as a Staff Sargent in the 71st Infantry Division in Europe. After honorable discharge, Gene attended The Ohio State University to study industrial engineering, was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity, and was a Varsity "O" tennis player. At Ohio State, Gene met the love of his life and wife of 70 years, Regina "Gena" Rheinegger. Gene worked as a Registered Industrial Engineer for the Firestone Tire Company's International Division for 35 years where he optimized manufacturing procedures in production plants abroad, including 5 years spent living and working in Rome, Italy. Gene and Gena raised 3 children in Fairlawn and enjoyed retirement at the Burnt Store Marina in Punta Gorda, FL. Gene was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dale (Virginia) of Columbus. He is survived by his beloved wife, Regina; daughter, Julie of Fairlawn; sons, Bill (Molly) of Lititz, PA and Rob of Wilmington, DE; grandsons, William Brandon of Temperance, MI and Ryan of Columbus, OH. In addition to being an accomplished engineer, husband, father, and grandfather, Gene is remembered as being an outstanding gentleman by all those who knew him. Always one to make an extra spot at the dinner table or mix up one of his signature Manhattan cocktails for a conversation on the porch, Gene was an exceptionally generous, warm, patient, and kind man who always had a smile on his face and will be dearly missed by those who love him. At this time, there will be no services or calling hours. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
