William F. Camp Sr.
1934 - 2020
William F. Camp, Sr., age 86, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 9, 2020. William was born June 21, 1934, in Charleston, West Virginia, to parents Rev. Russell W. and Helen Kathleen (Allen) Camp. He was a longtime resident of Brimfield, Ohio and was married to Charlotte A. Camp for over 65 years. His children and grandchildren were the love of his life. He is survived by his four children: William F. Camp Jr., Lisa D. Cullen, Pamela J. Pinkston (Martin) and Tonia S. O'Connor (Loren). William is also survived by his grandchildren: James Cullen (Cindy), Jessica Mollohan (Shaun), Brian Camp (Sarah), Johnathan Cullen (Tara), Christopher Pinkston (Jean), Kyle Camp (Michelle), Justin Pinkston, Jeffrey Cullen, Zachary O'Connor, Ryan O'Connor, Nathan O'Connor, and Madeline O'Connor, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, as well as his sister Barbara A. Nicholas and sister-in-law Nancy Camp, along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends.. Russell and Kathleen Camp raised four of their nieces and nephews, who William thought of as brothers and sisters, including: William H. Camp (Nancy), Eva I. McCulty (Richard - D), Michael Camp and Terry Camp (D). Preceded in death by his parents and brother James P. Camp. He served in the Navy as part of the Navy Seabee's construction battalion. Upon leaving the military he started driving truck where he retired from Consolidated Freightways after 36 years. William was an ordained minister and traveled doing lectures and performed weddings for family and friends. He devoted his life to preaching God's word. Funeral service will be officiated by Pastor Dave Hermann on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation following from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home, 703 E. Main St., Ravenna, OH 44266. Interment will take place at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family ask for donations to Cleveland Clinic Hospice or the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com. (Wood-Kortright-Borkoski, 330-296-6436)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
11:30 - 01:30 PM
Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
NOV
15
Funeral service
11:00 - 11:30 AM
Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
November 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The staff of Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
