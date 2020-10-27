1/1
TOGETHER AGAIN William F. Dague, 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Surrounded by his loving family, Dad joined the love of his life Rosemary, after a short illness. Born December 4, 1932 in West Virginia, he spent the majority of his life in Akron, Ohio. Even though his mother died in childbirth, and his father was unable to care for him, he was raised by a wonderful couple in Kent, Ohio, who loved him and raised him as their son. William married the love of his life, on September 12, 1953, and they spent 59 years together before she passed in 2012. One of the hardest working, most loving men, he worked most of his life as a Teamster in the Akron area, and raised a beautiful family. He was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He will live on forever in the memories of his family, who loved him dearly. His family was his pride and joy, and the reason behind everything he did, and the lessons he taught us helped us all to be better human beings In addition to his wife; he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty; baby daughter, Rosemary; and son-in-law, Gary, just a few weeks ago. He leaves behind his greatest legacy, his family: daughters, Mary, Connie Rardon, Becky Goodwin (Donny); son, William Jr.; grandkids, Donny, Nikki and Jeff Goodwin, Josh and Chuck Coffield, and Angela Charlton; many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Judy Smolk, Mike Scholles and Mary Pavelko; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the many caregivers who helped care for him the last few months. Michelle, Debbie, Jonathan and Tony, he loved you all and we are forever grateful to you for the love, and care and attention you gave. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church 2603 Benton Ave in Akron, with Fr. Mike Williamson officiating. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. If you are coming to the Mass the family respectfully requests that masks be worn and social distancing practiced as much as possible. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
