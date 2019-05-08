William "Bill" F. Genet



DOYLESTOWN -- Bill Genet, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on May 4, 2019. Born on October 20, 1958, in Barberton to the late Norm and Esther (Bonnain) Genet, he was a resident of Doylestown for 50 years. Bill had retired from the Ohio Laborers Union Local #894 and was currently employed by Cavanaugh Construction. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and loved being Papa to his granddaughter.



Construction was his passion and Bill was often the go-to guy that would help anyone with anything they needed. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and generosity.



Preceded in death by his brother, John Genet and many other family members. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Susan; children, Amber Genet, Heather (Paul) Rodgers, both of Wadsworth, Andy Genet of New Franklin; granddaughter, Danielle Rodgers; father and mother-in-law, Jim and Pat Anderson; brothers, Norm Genet, Les (Jean) Genet, Ed (Verna) Genet, Richard Genet, Howard (Michelle) Genet, Joe Genet; sisters, Esther Mae Dolgos, Ruth Ann (Larry) Porter, Rosann (Jerry) Dobbins, Felicia Sayre, Georgette Nichols, Annette (John) Saeger, Suzette Szittai, Bernadette (Joe) Rohr, Trisha (Jerry) Milford; sister in-law, Roberta Genet; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, other family and friends.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown, OH, 44230. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary