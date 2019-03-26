William "Bill" F. Pappano



William F. "Bill" Pappano, 80, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the Justin T. Rodgers Hospice Care Center, in Akron.



He was born March 31, 1938, the son of Fred and Maxine Whitson Pappano. He married Deborah Bornstine on December 9, 1988.



Bill worked for Lockheed Martin for 41 years before his retirement. Prior to his work in the manufacturing industry, Bill served in the United States Army. He loved playing golf, listening to music, making fires with his grandson Michael, and spending time with his granddaughter, Lindsay.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Joseph V. Pappano. He is survived and deeply missed by his loving wife and caretaker, Deborah Pappano; children Susan, Toni, Billy, and Richard; grandchildren Lindsay, Michael, Jimmy, Brittany, Baleigh, and Maria; great-grandson, Bradley, who brought tremendous joy to his life; sisters, Marianne (Jack-dcd.) Price and Judy (Dick) Abrams.



Bill's wife would like to thank his grandchildren Michael and Lindsay (Willis S. Shoupe) for helping take care of their grandpa, visiting nurses, Laura and Megan, and the hospice care center, for their compassionate care in his last months. Deborah is especially grateful for the wonderful care of her husband by Dr. Mark McRoberts.



A funeral service will be Thursday, March 28, at 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305. Friends may call two hours prior to the service, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery to follow. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.