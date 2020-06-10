William F. Smith
Bill was an avid fisherman and hiker, who loved dogs, traveling and cooking. He passed away peacefully at his home in Brimfield on June 7th, surrounded by loved ones. Bill is survived by his wife of 43 years, Carole; his children, Tori and Justin (Brandy); his sister, Linda (Haven), and many close family members and friends. His family is comforted to know that he has been rejoined with his parents, William and Barbara. He graduated from Field High School in 1973 and recently retired from Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, where he was an inspector and dispatcher for over 30 years and worked weekends at the family dog grooming shop, The Animal House. Per his wishes, no services will be held. Donations can be made in his memory to Compassion International, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or the American Cancer Society. Additionally, as Bill was a constant jokester, the family requests that you play a prank on a loved one in his honor. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 10, 2020.
June 10, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
