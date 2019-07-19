William "Bill" F. Tinker



William "Bill" F. Tinker, 87, of Akron passed away at his home July 17, 2019.



Bill was born in Bellevue, Pa. on February 4, 1932 to David S. and Esther L. Tinker and lived in Pittsburgh, Pa. before moving to Akron in 1944. After graduating from North High School in Akron, he served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict, 1951 - 1955. He was a computer programmer for 33 years with Roadway Express, retiring in 1992. Bill was a long-time member and Elder of Goodyear Heights Presbyterian Church and regularly attended First Presbyterian Church of Hudson. He was a fifty-year member, 32-degree Mason and Past Master of Mt. Akra Lodge #680 F&AM, and the Scottish Rite, Valley of Akron. Bill was a thirty-year member of Billow Chapter #483 Order of the Eastern Star. He was honored with the Emma Tedrick Service Award for dedicated service of Ohio Job's Daughters International.



Bill was the beloved husband of Pauline Tinker for 62 years; loving father of William F. Tinker, Jr. (Joan), E. Sue Roseman (Ronald), and Diana L. Tinker; proud grandparent of Jessica Tinker and Jonathan Tinker; loving brother of Donald S. Tinker (Hope); and uncle to many nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Goodyear Heights Presbyterian Church, 1430 Goodyear Blvd., Akron. Friends may call at the church prior to services from 11 until 1 p.m. Masonic service will be held at 12:45 p.m. Graveside service and interment will be held following funeral service at Rose Hill Burial Park. The family request that memorials be given to either Goodyear Heights Presbyterian Church, 1430 Goodyear Blvd., Akron, OH 44305 or First Presbyterian Church of Hudson, 21 Aurora St., Hudson, OH 44236. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 19 to July 20, 2019