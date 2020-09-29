William F. Tompkin, 87, passed away at his residence September 27, 2020. Bill was born in Cuyahoga Falls and was a lifetime resident and member of St. John's Episcopal Church. Bill began his career as a bricklayer, and had many jobs until he joined the Cuyahoga Falls Fire Department in 1962. He worked his way up to Lieutenant, and helped start the Paramedic program in the Falls. Bill attained his Associate Degree in Counseling from the University of Akron. He became a Deacon in the Episcopal church, serving as Chaplain at Children's Hospital and Fallsview Mental Health Center. He was a beekeeper, enjoyed fishing and spent many enjoyable years at his cottage in Canada with his family and friends! He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Winifred; loving wife, Betty Jean Tompkin, and daughter, Beth Strickland. He is survived by his children, Vickie (Mike) Campbell, Cathie (Gary) Backner, Dan Tompkin, Sue Rump and Mary (John) Cuppett; brothers, Bruce (Bette) Tompkin and Gary (Linda) Tompkin; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, and many relatives and friends. Cremation has taken place. The Family will greet friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at The Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. A private Memorial Service will be held at St. John's Church, 2220 Second St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. A celebration of Bill's life will be planned for a future date for all to attend. In lieu of other remembrances, the family suggests memorials may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church or Falls Firefighters & Community Society Inc., P.O. Box 1022, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. To leave a special message for the family online or to view the tribute video, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com
