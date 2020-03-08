Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Chaparell's
2418 S. Arlington Rd.
Akron, OH
View Map

William F. "Billy" Weaver


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William F. "Billy" Weaver Obituary
William F. "Billy" Weaver Jr., 54, passed away on February 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Billy had three great loves in his life - his family, playing ball, and helping others. A friend to everyone, Billy was a wonderful man who will be dearly missed by all who felt the joy of knowing him. Leaving to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 33 years, Michele; daughter and the apple of his eye, Haylee; mother, Georgene; and countless loving relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Chaparell's, 2418 S. Arlington Rd. ,Akron OH 44319. Please share your thoughts and condolences online at www.eckardbaldwin.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -