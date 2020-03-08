|
William F. "Billy" Weaver Jr., 54, passed away on February 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Billy had three great loves in his life - his family, playing ball, and helping others. A friend to everyone, Billy was a wonderful man who will be dearly missed by all who felt the joy of knowing him. Leaving to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 33 years, Michele; daughter and the apple of his eye, Haylee; mother, Georgene; and countless loving relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Chaparell's, 2418 S. Arlington Rd. ,Akron OH 44319. Please share your thoughts and condolences online at www.eckardbaldwin.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020