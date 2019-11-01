|
|
William F. Yingling, 74 of New Franklin, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 in Port Charlotte, Fla. Born on September 8, 1945 in Massillon to the late George and Luella (Kurtzman) Yingling, he was an area resident all of his life, served in the National Guard, owned his own business as an HVAC Contractor for over 40 years and was a member of St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church. Bill enjoyed farming, fishing, gardening, spending time in Florida, meeting up with friends at McDonald's, redoing old tractors and loved his dog Kody. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Sandy (Wagner) Yingling; sons, Jeff (Sheila) Yingling and Kevin Yingling; grandsons, Jacob and Nicholas; sisters, Helen Benard and Mary Jane Blankenship. Mass of Christian Burial will be held MONDAY, 10 a.m. at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Rd., Akron, Fr. G. David Bline, celebrant. Calling Hours Sunday, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton. Private Burial at Manchester Cemetery. www.swigarteasterling funeralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 1, 2019