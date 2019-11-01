Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church
4019 Manchester Rd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Yingling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William F. Yingling


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William F. Yingling Obituary
William F. Yingling, 74 of New Franklin, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 in Port Charlotte, Fla. Born on September 8, 1945 in Massillon to the late George and Luella (Kurtzman) Yingling, he was an area resident all of his life, served in the National Guard, owned his own business as an HVAC Contractor for over 40 years and was a member of St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church. Bill enjoyed farming, fishing, gardening, spending time in Florida, meeting up with friends at McDonald's, redoing old tractors and loved his dog Kody. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Sandy (Wagner) Yingling; sons, Jeff (Sheila) Yingling and Kevin Yingling; grandsons, Jacob and Nicholas; sisters, Helen Benard and Mary Jane Blankenship. Mass of Christian Burial will be held MONDAY, 10 a.m. at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Rd., Akron, Fr. G. David Bline, celebrant. Calling Hours Sunday, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton. Private Burial at Manchester Cemetery. www.swigarteasterling funeralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -