Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 665-1700
William Flory

William Flory Obituary
William "Max" Flory

It is with great sadness that the family of Max Flory Announces his passing on January 26th 2019 at the age of 91.

Max was a veteran of World War II serving in the United States Navy. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Mary Ann; sons, Bill (Lynn) and Dave; step-children, Karen (John) and Gareth; grandchildren, Ashley, Ryan (Tara), Nicole (Jason), Andrea (Ben), Alyson; three great-grandchildren; extended family and dear friends.

In lieu of flowers donations in Max's honor may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Organization at www.dav.org

Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 16th at 11 a.m. in the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W Market St., Akron, OH 44333. Inurnment Rose Hill Burial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 10, 2019
