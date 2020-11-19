1/1
William Frank Dietrich
1957 - 2020
William (Willie) Frank Dietrich, age 63, of Canal Fulton, passed away at Barberton Hospital, Tuesday, Nov. 17th after multiple physical problems. He was preceded in death by his father, Wilhelm Dietrich. He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Jeromos and Joe; and his best friend, Alyson Helms. He leaves his two children, Jeremiah; Renee and Melanie Cline. He leaves four grandchildren and his former wife Jill. He is survived by his sister, Marlena Dotin and John; brother, Marvin Dietrich and Fransaia. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. Willie will be very much missed by his very close and loving friends. He left his great and generous heart here with everyone. His sense of humor was his best. Due to Covid-19, Private services will be held for the family. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
