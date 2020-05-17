TOGETHER AGAIN William Frederick Miller Sr., "Papa", 88, of New Franklin, was peacefully called home to the Lord to reunite with his loving wife of 64 years, Mary Louise. William was born in Wheatland, PA on 9/18/1931 to the late Elizabeth Baker and Earl Miller. He was a hardworking, honorable man all of his life. William was Staff Sergeant in the Army where he served his country from 1951-1954. He then moved his family to the Akron area in 1957, where he began his career as a Graphic Arts Director for Quikey Manufacturing. He also owned his own photography business that he took great pride in. He had a love of fishing and gardening. He was a dear and loving father, grandfather, and friend. He is survived by his five sons, William Jr., Gerald, Robert, Michael (Judy) and Thomas; his daughter, Patricia; grandchildren, Vanessa, Bryan (Michele), and Kyle; great-grandchildren, Sierra (Josh), Tyler, Gavin, and Joshua; and his great-great-grandson Micah. Per his wishes, a private family gathering was held May 16th. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the City of New Franklin Paramedics or the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Memorial Hopsital in William's name. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com. (Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.