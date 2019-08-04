|
William
Frederick Walraven
William Frederick Walraven passed away from a massive heart attack on July 20, 2019.
He was born on July 18, 1932 in Rome, Georgia to the late Susie Irene Hobgood and Howard Walraven.
Fred was preceded in death by his adored wife of 60 years, Jacqueline Perri Walraven. Fred is survived by his sister, Barbara Hines; his daughters, Susan (Joe) and Laura (Dan); grandchildren, Amanda (Jay), Lauren, McKinley, Jake, and Leah and great-granddaughter, Kennedy.
Cremation has taken place. No services will be held, per his and Jackie's wishes.
https://www.cleveland cremation.com/obituary/ william-f-walraven
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019