William (Bill) Fredrick McDonnell
William (Bill) Fredrick McDonnell, born April 17, 1940, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 after a prolonged illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George McDonnell and Blanche (Childs) McDonnell. He is survived by his loving wife Ruby (Jones) McDonnell; his children, Susan (McDonnell) Secrest, Sheri McDonnell (Roger) Wiley, Gary (Nicky) McDonnell; his grandchildren, Brandi (Corey) Lowery, Ashley Foutty, Sarah McDonnell, Matthew McDonnell, Ava McDonnell; his great grandchildren, Myah, Hayden and Skyler.
He retired from Time Warner Cable.
Calling hours will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 with a memorial service to follow at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate that donations be made to the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 14, 2019