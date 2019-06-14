Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Resources
More Obituaries for William McDonnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Fredrick McDonnell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Fredrick McDonnell Obituary
William (Bill) Fredrick McDonnell

William (Bill) Fredrick McDonnell, born April 17, 1940, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 after a prolonged illness.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George McDonnell and Blanche (Childs) McDonnell. He is survived by his loving wife Ruby (Jones) McDonnell; his children, Susan (McDonnell) Secrest, Sheri McDonnell (Roger) Wiley, Gary (Nicky) McDonnell; his grandchildren, Brandi (Corey) Lowery, Ashley Foutty, Sarah McDonnell, Matthew McDonnell, Ava McDonnell; his great grandchildren, Myah, Hayden and Skyler.

He retired from Time Warner Cable.

Calling hours will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 with a memorial service to follow at 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate that donations be made to the .

Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now