Bill Freeze, 79, passed away May 2, 2020 from the COVID-19 virus. A graduate of Perry High School, Massillon, Bill began his working career immediately. He worked at Canton Maintenance, Cardinal Maintenance, Cardinal Environmental, and Springfield Local Schools. His last job was his favorite because he loved everyone. Although work was central to his life, his main love was for his family. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Verneda Eileen; daughter, Holly (Steve) Reed; son, Scott (Denise) Freeze. He was so proud of his grandchildren, Tony and Christina Reed and Nathan and Brady Freeze. He is also survived by brother, Ed Freeze of Florida; brother-in-law, Jim (Joyce) Drain; sisters-in-law, Nancy and Barbie Drain; seven nieces and nephews. Thanks to many comforting friends, Dr. Neal Manning, the wonderful staff at Summa Health and other caregivers. There will be no services in respect for social distancing. He will be interred at North Canton Cemetery. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2020.