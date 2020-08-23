TOGETHER AGAIN William G. Panchak, 88, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020. He was born in Barberton, Ohio and was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church. Mr. Panchak retired from the Parker Hannifin Corporation in 1994 after 35 years of service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving the Korean Conflict and was also a member of Firestone V.F.W. Post 3383 of Akron. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann (Orzes) Panchak; daughter, Pamela A. Panchak and siblings, John, Ann, Mary, Julia, Helen, Fritz, Susan, Paul, Agnes, Richard and Irene. He is survived by his children, William D. (Sue) Panchak, Debra M. Panchak and Frank J. Panchak; grandchildren, Jenna, Matthew (Danielle), Zachary, Clayton, Kate (Kenneth) Wong and Bret. Funeral Services and Calling Hours will be Private. Fr. Miron Kerul Kmec officiating. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 1051 Robinson Ave., Barberton, Ohio 44203 or to the American Alzheimer's Association
, 70 W. Streetsboro St. Suite 201, Hudson, Ohio 44236. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)