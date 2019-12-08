|
William G. Roller, age 92, went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Inn at CoalRidge in Wadsworth. Per Bill's request, cremation has taken place. Burial of his ashes will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery where military rites will be observed. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Auble-Gillman Funeral Home, 360 W. Sunset Dr., Rittman, on Wednesday prior to the graveside services. For full obituary, please visit the funeral home's web site at www.gillmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 8, 2019