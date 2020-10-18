William "Bill" Gappert, age 84, of Medina, Ohio and formerly of Arlington Heights, Illinois went home to be with the Lord on Friday October 2, 2020. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 11, 1936 to the late Oscar William Gappert and Lillian Rehwaldt Gappert. Bill's only bother, Gary Michael Gappert, is deceased. Bill is survived by his nephews, Gavin Gappert and Griffin Gappert. He attended Chicago Public Schools and graduated from Colorado College, Colorado Springs, CO, in 1959 with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Geology and Business Administration. After college, Bill fulfilled his military obligation in the U.S. Army Reserves. He held various sales and management positions in Illinois and Ohio before retiring in Medina, Ohio in 2014. He enjoyed sports, especially soccer and supported "Schwaben Atheletic Club" soccer team in Chicago. Bill was also a body builder and competed in many competitions. He was a faithful member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Medina, Ohio where he enjoyed bible study, church work and volunteering. As per Bill's wishes, a Celebration of Life Servie was held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Medina, Ohio officiated by Pastor Daniel Haberkost. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3355 Medina Road, Medina, Ohio 44256.







