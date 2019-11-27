Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
William Garfield Tucker Jr. Obituary
Billy, age 59, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on November 24, 2019. Billy was born and raised in Akron, Ohio where he resided until his passing. He graduated from Buchtel High School and was employed by Stankovic Transport as an over the road truck driver, a career he truly loved as it was his dream to drive a semi. Billy was preceded in death by his Father, William Sr. He leaves to cherish his memory his Mother, Rosetta Tucker; Grandmother, Marsha Parks; Sisters, Deirdre (Ty) Davis; All of Akron, Jada (Gordon) Spears, of St. Peters, Missouri; Brother, Curtis (Shelly) Tucker of Ravenna, Ohio; and a host of Aunts and Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and Friends. Home going services will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, Ohio 44305. Family and Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. The Family would like to thank the Summa Hospice Team and the staff at Bath Manor for their wonderful care.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 27, 2019
