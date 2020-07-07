On July 3, 2020 William "Billy" Grant Toomey II passed away unexpectedly at the age of 53. Billy was born on October 16, 1966 in Barberton, Ohio and resided in the surrounding areas throughout his life. He was employed at Naragon Irrigation Company. Billy enjoyed being a Papaw. His grandbabies were his pride and joy, his "Road Dogs". He loved being outdoors, having bonfires and cooking out with family and friends. He was a devoted fan of his Cleveland teams and THE Ohio State Buckeyes. Billy would open his heart and his home to anyone he knew. Gone too soon, Billy is survived by his parents, Mike and Sandy Toomey; his two daughters, Lisa Toomey and Courtney Toomey; sister, Christine (Terry) Dixon; brother, Patrick (Rebecca) Toomey; his grandbabies, Serenity Rae Toomey, Novaleigh Raine Spangler and Willow Fay Spangler; his best friend and neighbor, Larry Stark (Scuzz); along with several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends, Friday, July 10, 2020 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family. Arrangements by Cox- McNulty Funeral Home- BARBERTON, (330)-745-3311.