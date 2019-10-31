Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William H. Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William H. Brown Obituary
STOW -- William "Bill" H. Brown, 86, passed away October 24, 2019. Bill was born at his grandmother's house in Lake Milton, Ohio to the late Thomas and Jeannette Brown. Bill graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1951. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. After basic training he was sent to Korea. Bill remained in the Air Force for eight years. In 1963 he began a 31 year career with Ohio Bell and retired from AT&T in 1994. He was a member of Star Lodge F & AM (formerly Stow Lodge #768 where he served as Worshipful Master four times) and of Akron #80 R & SM. Bill also had been master of Darrow Street Grange, past president of Stow Sunshiners and a member of the United Methodist Church in Stow. He enjoyed sports and coached little league and Pee Wee football. In retirement he also served as a starter at Leisure Time Golf Course, Roses Run Country Club, and Fox Den Golf Course. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy (Zeliff) Brown; son, Robert (Kathy) Brown; daughter, Cathy (Douglas) Shimko; grandsons, Nathan (Jackie) Rubeck, Christopher (Tara) Brown, Steven Shimko; granddaughter, Erica (Zack) Faltinowski; two great-grandsons, Levi and Micah Faltinowski and a great-granddaughter Brown in the next few days. He is survived by brother, Robert Brown, sisters Margaret (Chuck) Kollar, Patricia Biggs, Sue Nelson and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by brothers Tom and Dick Brown and sisters Ellen Brown and Elaine Dina. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Sunday, November 3rd from 3 to 6 p.m., where Rev. Karen Drotar will conduct a memorial service Monday 10 a.m. Burial at Stow Cemetery with military honors provided by the U.S Air Force. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or the American Diabetes Association. (REDMON,STOW,330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now