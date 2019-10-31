|
|
STOW -- William "Bill" H. Brown, 86, passed away October 24, 2019. Bill was born at his grandmother's house in Lake Milton, Ohio to the late Thomas and Jeannette Brown. Bill graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1951. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. After basic training he was sent to Korea. Bill remained in the Air Force for eight years. In 1963 he began a 31 year career with Ohio Bell and retired from AT&T in 1994. He was a member of Star Lodge F & AM (formerly Stow Lodge #768 where he served as Worshipful Master four times) and of Akron #80 R & SM. Bill also had been master of Darrow Street Grange, past president of Stow Sunshiners and a member of the United Methodist Church in Stow. He enjoyed sports and coached little league and Pee Wee football. In retirement he also served as a starter at Leisure Time Golf Course, Roses Run Country Club, and Fox Den Golf Course. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy (Zeliff) Brown; son, Robert (Kathy) Brown; daughter, Cathy (Douglas) Shimko; grandsons, Nathan (Jackie) Rubeck, Christopher (Tara) Brown, Steven Shimko; granddaughter, Erica (Zack) Faltinowski; two great-grandsons, Levi and Micah Faltinowski and a great-granddaughter Brown in the next few days. He is survived by brother, Robert Brown, sisters Margaret (Chuck) Kollar, Patricia Biggs, Sue Nelson and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by brothers Tom and Dick Brown and sisters Ellen Brown and Elaine Dina. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Sunday, November 3rd from 3 to 6 p.m., where Rev. Karen Drotar will conduct a memorial service Monday 10 a.m. Burial at Stow Cemetery with military honors provided by the U.S Air Force. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or the American Diabetes Association. (REDMON,STOW,330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 31, 2019