William H. DiPaolo, 82, passed away November 20, 2019. He was born in Bellaire, OH to the late William and Wilma (Beilby) and was a proud Army veteran. He retired from Manchester Tool with 45 years of service and was the owner of DiPaolo's gym in the 80's. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Beth Hirschfelt; grandchildren, Cortnie Lyn Bennett and Jesse Lee DiPaolo; siblings, Joanne Schramn and Robert DiPaolo; and Lester Waid Sr.. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Ethel; children, William M. DiPaolo Sr. and Tina (David) Bennett; 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; Les Waid Jr.; and his beloved kittens. Cremation has taken place and burial with military honors at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery will be held at a later date. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his tribute wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2019