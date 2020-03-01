|
|
William (Bill) H. Harris went home to be with his Lord on February 19, 2020. He was born on July 8, 1929, in Cleveland, Ohio. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Lois; son, Steven (Marsha); daughter, Dawn; granddaughters Dana Harris and Lori (Aaron) Shover; great-granddaughters, Clara and Miriam Shover; brothers, John (Reva Joy) and Richard (Nancy); nieces and nephews, and many friends. Bill was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1953. He retired from General Tire & Rubber Company with 39 years service. He also enjoyed employment at the Akron Auto Auction. Bill's special passion was serving the Lord by starting and running The Chapel on Fir Hill's print shop for 20 years. Bill's other great passion was volunteering for the All-American Soap Box Derby in Transportation for 47 years. He was inducted into the Derby's Hall of Fame in 2013. There will be no calling hours. Condolences may be sent to the family, c/o Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow 44224, or shared at www.redmonfuneralhome.com. To honor Bill's life, donations may be made in his name to the All-American Soap Box Derby, P.O. Box 7225, Akron, OH 44306, or Burnham Ministries International, P.O. Box 811625, Boca Raton, FL 33481-1625. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2020